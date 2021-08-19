|
Avance Gas: Key information relating to the dividend for the second quarter 2021
Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding ltd. for the second quarter 2021:
Dividend amount: $0.02
Declared currency: USD
Last day including right: 30 August 2021
Ex-date: 31 August 2021
Record date: 1 September 2021
Payment date: 16 September 2021
Date of approval: 18 August 2021
