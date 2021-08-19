Avance Gas: Key information relating to the dividend for the second quarter 2021

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding ltd. for the second quarter 2021:

Dividend amount: $0.02

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: 30 August 2021

Ex-date: 31 August 2021

Record date: 1 September 2021

Payment date: 16 September 2021

Date of approval: 18 August 2021

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act