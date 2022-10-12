|
12.10.2022 13:22:27
AVANGRID, Sempra To Develop Green Hydrogen, Ammonia Projects In U.S.
(RTTNews) - AVANGRID Inc. (AGR) and Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra (SRE), said on Wednesday that they have signed a heads of agreement or HOA for the potential joint development of the green hydrogen and ammonia projects powered by renewable sources in the U.S.
AVANGRID's expertise in renewable development complements Sempra's project development and commercial proficiency across clean power, energy networks and LNG and net-zero solutions.
Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure, said, "Clean hydrogen and ammonia can be effective decarbonization solutions for various sectors of the U.S. and global markets. We are excited to work together with AVANGRID to develop large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia projects to advance hydrogen's role in the global energy transition…"
