Halyard Health Aktie
WKN DE: A2JNRG / ISIN: US05350V1061
|
20.01.2026 15:26:39
Avanos And Siemens Healthineers Announce Strategic Co-Marketing Agreement
(RTTNews) - Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) and Siemens Healthineers have announced a strategic co-marketing agreement. The agreement aims to advance outpatient and interventional pain care through an integrated ecosystem of imaging and radiofrequency ablation (RFA) technologies.
The two companies will equip ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), hospitals, and interventional pain practices with complementary technologies. These technologies will enhance accuracy, efficiency, and consistency in patient care.
"At Avanos, we're continuously looking for smart, strategic ways to deliver greater value to our customers," said Dave Pacitti, Chief Executive Officer of Avanos Medical. "Collaborating with Siemens Healthineers combines our RFA expertise with leading imaging technology to help providers work smarter, improve procedural precision, and expand access to advanced pain management in the outpatient setting."
The co-marketing agreement will initially focus on the U.S. market. The companies will collaborate on education, sales training, and joint marketing initiatives. The goal is to increase awareness of the combined solution's clinical and operational benefits.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Halyard Health Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Halyard Health Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Halyard Health Inc Registered Shs
|10,30
|-1,90%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZollsorgen: Dow schwächer erwartet -- ATX und DAX geben kräftig nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich eine Spur tiefer. Der Dow muss im Dienstagshandel voraussichtlich einen Verlust hinnehmen. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag schwächer.