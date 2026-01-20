Halyard Health Aktie

WKN DE: A2JNRG / ISIN: US05350V1061

20.01.2026 15:26:39

Avanos And Siemens Healthineers Announce Strategic Co-Marketing Agreement

(RTTNews) - Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) and Siemens Healthineers have announced a strategic co-marketing agreement. The agreement aims to advance outpatient and interventional pain care through an integrated ecosystem of imaging and radiofrequency ablation (RFA) technologies.

The two companies will equip ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), hospitals, and interventional pain practices with complementary technologies. These technologies will enhance accuracy, efficiency, and consistency in patient care.

"At Avanos, we're continuously looking for smart, strategic ways to deliver greater value to our customers," said Dave Pacitti, Chief Executive Officer of Avanos Medical. "Collaborating with Siemens Healthineers combines our RFA expertise with leading imaging technology to help providers work smarter, improve procedural precision, and expand access to advanced pain management in the outpatient setting."

The co-marketing agreement will initially focus on the U.S. market. The companies will collaborate on education, sales training, and joint marketing initiatives. The goal is to increase awareness of the combined solution's clinical and operational benefits.

Nachrichten zu Halyard Health Inc Registered Shs

Analysen zu Halyard Health Inc Registered Shs

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Halyard Health Inc Registered Shs 10,30 -1,90% Halyard Health Inc Registered Shs

