02.01.2024 16:53:00
Avanos Medical, Inc. to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced that Joe Woody, chief executive officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on Monday, Jan. 8 at approximately 3:45 p.m., PST.
A webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Avanos Medical website and will be archived on that site.
About Avanos Medical, Inc.
Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior medical device solutions that will help patients get back to the things that matter. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we are committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, including providing a vital lifeline for nutrition to patients from hospital to home, and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. We develop, manufacture and market our recognized brands globally and hold leading market positions in multiple categories across our portfolio. For more information, visit Avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on Twitter (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avanos-medical-inc-to-present-at-the-42nd-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302024584.html
SOURCE Avanos Medical
