07.09.2022 13:31:00

Avanos Medical, Inc. To Present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced that Joe Woody, chief executive officer, and Michael Greiner, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present and participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at approximately 1:30 p.m., ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Avanos Medical Inc.)

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Avanos Medical website and will be archived on that site.

About Avanos Medical: 
Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on Twitter (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avanos-medical-inc-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-20th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301619194.html

SOURCE Avanos Medical, Inc.

