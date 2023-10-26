AVANT Names Vonage 'Top Vendor Program' at 2023 Special Forces Summit

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has been recognized by AVANT as the Top Vendor Program. AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier Technology Services Distributor.

"We are so proud to receive this award and to be recognized by AVANT for the Vonage Channel Partner Program for the second consecutive year," said Jim Regan, Vonage Channel Chief. "As always, we are committed to the channel and to ensuring Trusted Advisors have the ongoing support and training they need to get the most out of Vonage products and services. We look forward to our continued growth and partnership with AVANT in the year ahead."

Providing personalized support for partners and their customers before, during and after deployment, the Vonage Channel Partner Program is designed to accelerate the strong growth of Vonage's Channel business, a core part of the Company's overall growth strategy.

"It is exciting to see that Vonage's Channel Partner Program is an AVANT Award winner for Top Vendor Program for the second year in a row," said Sam Zuniga, Vice President of Vendor Engagement for AVANT. "Our longstanding partnership with Vonage never disappoints, helping us continue to provide our network of Trusted Advisors and their customers with end-to-end best-in-class products, services and support. Congratulations to the Vonage team!"

In addition to recognition as the Top Vendor Program, AVANT recognized Vonage Channel Manager Chase Sadler as the AVANT Top Regional Channel Manager for the Central Region. In his role, Sadler provides daily, exceptional support to partners, from expanding sales engagement to ensuring timely and successful delivery of Vonage solutions to drive exceptional customer experiences.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About AVANT

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net , or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .

