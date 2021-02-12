Avanti Announces Receipt of Requisite Consents

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanti Communications Group plc (AIM: AVN.L) (the "Company" or "Avanti") today announces that it has received the Requisite Consents under its previously announced consent solicitation, as amended on February 9, 2021 (the "Consent Solicitation") (i) to increase the $145.0 million basket under Section 4.09(b)(24) of the Indenture to $190.0 million and, to the extent required, certain other consents in connection with a $30.0 million capital injection, (ii) to the Funds Release, to the extent such consents are required, and (iii) to waiver certain Past Defaults. The Company is, therefore, terminating the Consent Solicitation effectively immediately.

The Consent Solicitation was made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the consent solicitation statement (the "Consent Solicitation Statement") dated February 4, 2021, as amended on February 9, 2021.

At the time at which the Supplemental Indenture was executed, the Company had received consents from holders representing 78.49% in aggregate principal amount of the Notes in connection with the Consent Solicitation.

Any questions or requests for assistance related to the Consent Solicitation may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information and tabulation agent in connection with the Consent Solicitation, at +1 (800) 317-8033 (toll free), +1 (212) 269-5550 (collect) or by email to: avn@dfking.com.

