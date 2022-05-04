Avantor® Announces Investment in Manufacturing and Distribution Hub in Singapore to Serve Rapidly Growing Asia Pacific Biopharma Industry

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, today announced it will create a new manufacturing and distribution hub in Singapore by integrating its existing distribution facility with new manufacturing operations. The new hub, which brings Avantor solutions closer to regional customers and strengthens global supply chain capabilities, will be fully operational early next year.

"The Singapore Manufacturing and Distribution Hub will enable Avantor to better serve the fast-growing Asia Pacific Biopharma market by facilitating shorter lead times, enhancing supply chain security and increasing capacity in the region," said Christophe Couturier, Executive Vice President, AMEA, Avantor. "The hub will boost regional innovation and serve as an industry benchmark for Singapore and Asia Pacific's global quality and regulatory standards, and demonstrates Avantor's commitment to growing our presence in the region."

The new hub will provide a range of services including quality control and inventory management expertise, and feature cGMP manufacturing suites and testing labs for process ingredients and excipients.

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries.

