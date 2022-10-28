Avantor, Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Avantor, Inc (AVTR) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $167.0 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $140.7 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Avantor, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $231.2 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $1.856 billion from $1.834 billion last year.

Avantor, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $167.0 Mln. vs. $140.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.25 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q3): $1.856 Bln vs. $1.834 Bln last year.