04.04.2023 14:05:00
Avantor® to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call on Friday, April 28, 2023
RADNOR, Pa., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, education and government, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Friday, April 28, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.
To hear a live audio webcast of the earnings call, visit Events & Presentations on the Investor section of Avantor's website, ir.avantorsciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.
About Avantor
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
