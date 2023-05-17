17.05.2023 14:05:00

Avantor® to Participate in Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

RADNOR, Pa., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, announced that Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO, will be participating in a fireside chat at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. 

Avantor. Setting science in motion to create a better world. (PRNewsfoto/Avantor)

To hear a live audio webcast of the session, visit Events & Presentations in the Investor section of Avantor's website, ir.avantorsciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Avantor
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Investor Relations Contact
Christina Jones
Vice President, Investor Relations
Avantor
805-617-5297
Christina.Jones@avantorsciences.com

Global Media Contact
Emily Collins
Vice President, External Communications
Avantor
332-239-3910
Emily.Collins@avantorsciences.com

SOURCE Avantor

