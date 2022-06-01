01.06.2022 15:05:00

Avantor® to Participate in the 43rd Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

RADNOR, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, announced that Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verde, Calif. on Tuesday, June 14, at approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

A live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of our website and a replay will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Avantor
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.avantorsciences.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Christina Jones
Vice President, Investor Relations
Avantor
805-617-5297
Christina.Jones@avantorsciences.com

Media Contact
Petro Kacur
Director, PR & External Communications
Avantor
404-408-0663
Petro.Kacur@avantorsciences.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-to-participate-in-the-43rd-annual-goldman-sachs-global-healthcare-conference-301558315.html

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

