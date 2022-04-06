RADNOR, Pa., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2022 after the market closes on April 28, 2022, and will hold a conference call on April 29, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the details.

To participate by phone, please dial (844) 200 6205 (domestic) or (929) 526 1599 (international) and use the conference code 889684. A live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of Avantor's website and a replay will be available through May 29, 2022. The earnings press release and presentation will also be posted to the Company's website.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.avantorsciences.com.

Media Contact

Allison Hosak

Senior Vice President, Global Communications and Brand

Avantor

908-329-7281

Allison.Hosak@avantorsciences.com

Investor Relations Contact

Tommy Thomas, CPA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Avantor

781-375-8051

Tommy.Thomas@avantorsciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-to-report-first-quarter-2022-results-and-host-earnings-call-on-april-29-2022-301518513.html

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News