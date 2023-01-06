|
06.01.2023 15:05:00
Avantor® to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on Friday, February 3, 2023
RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, February 3, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
To hear a live audio webcast of the call, visit the "Events & Presentations" page of Avantor's website, www.avantorsciences.com, under the "Investors" section. A replay of the webcast and related presentation materials will be available for 30 days.
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Investor Relations Contact
Christina (CJ) Jones
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 805-617-5297
Christina.Jones@avantorsciences.com
Media Contact
Emily Collins
Vice President, External Communications
332.239.3910
Emily.collins@avantorsciences.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-and-host-earnings-call-on-friday-february-3-2023-301715034.html
SOURCE Avantor and Financial News
