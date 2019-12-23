Avasant RadarView™ Recognizes 24 innovative Cloud System Integrators (SIs) Supporting Enterprise Adoption of Hybrid Enterprise Cloud (HEC) Services

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avasant has unveiled its Hybrid Enterprise Cloud Services RadarView™ 2019, its pioneering market assessment report that recognizes the top 24 providers for Hybrid Enterprise Cloud Services. These providers have shown mature capabilities and consistent growth in their Hybrid Enterprise Cloud service offerings and have been assessed across three key dimensions – practice maturity, partnership ecosystem and investments & innovation.

The report categorizes Hybrid Enterprise Cloud Services RadarView™ as follows:



Leaders: Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL, IBM, NTT, TCS, Wipro

Innovators: Atos|Syntel, CenturyLink, DXC, Infosys, Orange Business Services, Tech Mahindra, Zensar

Disruptors: Fujitsu, Mphasis, Mindtree, NIIT Technologies, Unisys, UST Global

Challengers: Birlasoft, CGI, Hexaware

Naresh Lachmandas, a distinguished fellow with Avasant, congratulated the winners noting, "With enterprises becoming more aware of the need for IT environment modernization to enable true digital transformation, there has been a sustained increase in the adoption of hybrid cloud strategies over the last 12 months. Multi-cloud deployments have become a standard part of enterprise IT strategy, with more and more enterprises also looking to move critical industry-specific functions to public clouds. SaaS, both horizontal and vertical, has become a deployment mode of choice for enterprises. Several large technology providers are also entering and expanding their SaaS portfolio through marquee acquisitions. On the other hand, enterprises are significantly investing in devising spend optimization strategies, implementing container tools and upgrading cloud security through internal and external measures."

Hybrid Cloud modernization has become a key lever for progressive enterprise and constitutes a major element in their IT modernization puzzle. The Global 2000 organizations are leveraging hybrid cloud approach as a fundamental building block in conjunction with other complementing digital technologies to improve customer experience, unlock new revenue opportunities and produce multiple game-changing innovations. Hybrid Enterprise Cloud SIs recognized in this report have understood the enterprise challenge and are reinventing themselves to become true advisors and enablers for enterprise hybrid IT transformation.

Some key observations from this research program include:



Hybrid cloud adoption continues to grow on the back of multi-cloud, with 60-70% of the Global 2000 organizations adopting 3.5 clouds on average. The SaaS market, at over USD 100 B annual run rate, is witnessing a transition towards more industry-specific solutions. IaaS and PaaS are growing faster than SaaS, albeit on a smaller base.

annual run rate, is witnessing a transition towards more industry-specific solutions. IaaS and PaaS are growing faster than SaaS, albeit on a smaller base. Industries that require high bandwidth, such as Telecom, Media & Communication, and those that are geographically dispersed, such as Manufacturing, Banking, and Healthcare & Life Sciences (together constitute 55% of the hybrid enterprise cloud revenue), remain major adopters of hybrid enterprise cloud. However, highly regulated industries like financial services and the government sector are gaining strong traction.

Progressive enterprises dealing with increasing multi-cloud complexities are leveraging an array of leading cloud management platforms (CMPs). Consequently, leading technology companies have made significant investments to acquire niche CMP providers. Even Cloud System Integrators (SIs) are investing (around 35% of the overall investment budget are attributed to IP development) in developing CMPs.

Seamless workload portability and application deployment have led to growth in container adoption, and container tools have now become a prerequisite for optimal cloud strategy. Technology companies have also accelerated container offerings in the past 24 months, complemented with massive acquisitions.

To capitalize on hybrid cloud opportunities worldwide, Cloud SIs are significantly investing in human capital development (~19%) and deepening provider partnership ecosystem (~16%). Additionally, they are developing a plethora of industry-wide use cases and taking them to their loyal customer base.

Avasant's Research Director, Swapnil Bhatnagar, added "Progressive enterprises need to select Cloud SIs which have large application migration & rationalization expertise, augmented with structured training programs, flexible pricing models and extended global coverage. There should be an increased focus from enterprises to optimize cloud spend, and at the same time efficiently leverage all negotiation levers in their contracts. Also, It becomes imperative for CISOs to involve themselves in board-level decisions to proactively address cyber risks, data breaches and financial losses. As cloud becomes central to digital strategy, enterprises need to need to upskill cloud experts with emerging digital technologies such as AI, ML, NLP, Internet of Things (IoT) etc. in addition to core cloud-native technical capabilities."

