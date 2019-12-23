Avasant's Intelligent Automation Services RadarView™ Recognizes the Top 24 Innovative Service Providers

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avasant has unveiled its Intelligent Automation Services RadarView™ 2019-2020, its pioneering market assessment report that recognizes the top 24 service providers for Intelligent Automation Services. These providers have shown cognitive capabilities and consistent growth in their Intelligent Automation service offerings and have been assessed across three key dimensions – practice maturity, investments & innovation, and industry development.

The report categorizes Intelligent Automation Services RadarView as follows:



Leaders: Accenture, Capgemini, HCL, IBM, Infosys, TCS, Wipro

Innovators: Cognizant, DXC, Genpact, Mindtree, NTT Data, Tech Mahindra

Disruptors: Atos|Syntel, CSS Corp, EXL, Hexaware, ITC Infotech, LTI, Zensar

Challengers: Mphasis, NIIT Technologies, Sutherland, UST Global

Anupam Govil, a Senior Partner with Avasant, congratulated the winners noting, "The RPA industry has matured rapidly and is now a full-fledged enterprise-class suite of products. In 2019 this industry achieved critical mass and organizations saw real benefits and scale. Now enterprises are transitioning from rule-based automation to more cognitive solutions which can automate more core and judgment-based processes. Banking, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Retail industries are at the forefront of Intelligent automation and are driving the demand for industry-specific automation solutions."

Some key observations from this research program include:



RPA development has matured over the year owing to wider availability of plug-and-play bots, connectors and plug-ins, use cases, process maps, case studies, and solution accelerators. Further, the availability of automation tools in the product development cycle has reduced the RPA implementation cycle time by 40-50%.

As automation becomes pervasive, its drivers are shifting from pure cost-reduction to more strategic objectives – driving straight-through processing, enabling digital business models and richer customer engagement.

With the increased leverage of AI-based technologies in automation, adoption of IA is gaining traction at over 60% YoY growth in industry-specific processes with Banking, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Retail being on the forefront.

As IA adoption in business-critical and judgment-intensive processes is increasing at over 40%, the enterprises should also consider leveraging more cognitive, ML and AI-enabled digital platforms in conjunction with automation to expand the impact to core and customer-facing functions.

However, automating more complex and decision-based processes requires a robust enterprise data management strategy encompassing data curation, integration, governance, security, and channeling of unstructured data.

Enterprises should consider establishing a federated CoE model to not only achieve a faster implementation and better program governance but also mitigate talent and scaling challenges. External partners can help address the talent gap and provide flexible resources and deep expertise.

Enterprise collaboration with service providers has increased in all phases of their IA journeys such as process discovery and integration, to realize higher the value and first-time-right implementations.

Avasant's Research Director, Swapnil Bhatnagar, added "Enterprises on their intelligent automation journeys should engage with service providers that can become strategic partners supporting fundamental innovation and enhanced business value. Service providers are also making significant investments in IP and solution development, tool partnerships, and developing a strong talent base. Enterprises would do well to leverage these differentiated offerings in developing federated automation centers of excellence that can be the central hubs for organization-wide proliferation of an automation-led digital approach."

