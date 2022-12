"Avatar" Sequel Crosses $1 Billion at the Box Office -- Should You Buy Disney?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will talk about Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), some new analyst price targets, the success of the new Avatar installment, and what investors should know about the return of Bob Iger as CEO of the company. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Dec. 28, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 29, 2022.Continue reading