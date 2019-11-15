|
Avcorp announces 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results
VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSX: AVP) (the "Company", "Avcorp" or the "Avcorp Group") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise stated.
2019 Highlights
Key financial results include:
- Third quarter 2019 revenue was $37,437,000 compared to $44,862,000 in the same quarter in 2018. The third quarter revenue was lower by $6,091,000, in comparison to the same quarter in 2018; after the benefit of amortization of the unfavourable contract liability is removed.
- Third quarter 2019 operating loss was higher by $335,000, in comparison to the same quarter in 2018; after the benefit of amortization of unfavourable contracts liability, onerous contracts provisions, net contract modification and the net claims impact have been removed. This was mainly due to the lower deliveries caused by Boeing 737 MAX grounding, labour disruption and new program start-up costs at the Delta facility offset by the consolidation of costs and improved operating effectiveness.
- On September 25, 2019 the Company reached a new labour agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (Lodge 250) (the "Union") at its Delta, British Columbia facility. The six year labour agreement was ratified by the Union and will expire on March 31, 2025 bringing the company long term stability.
- Third quarter 2019 cash flows used in operating activities, before changes in non-cash working capital, increased by $276,000, relative to the same quarter in 2018.
- During the second quarter of 2019, the Company received all required approvals from Boeing for the 737 MAX spoiler program; subsequently, on July 5, 2019 the Company successfully shipped the first shipset. Production ramp up to support full contractual requirements is underway.
- On January 25, 2019, the Company entered into a net claim settlement agreement with HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc., SGL Carbon, LLC, and SGL Carbon SE (the "SGL parties") and a customer, which provided the Company a settlement in satisfaction of existing and potential claims, causes of action, disputes and other business matters related to the acquisition from the SGL parties. The net claim settlement resulted in a gain of $19,744,000.
- The Company is in discussions with a Canadian Chartered bank to extend the existing revolving loan facility which matures on June 30, 2020.
- In Comtek's continuing effort to reduce airline operator's key metric of turnaround time for repaired aircraft components, while still providing premium quality, Comtek has embarked on deploying a forward base of operations located in the United Kingdom. EASA certification has now been granted and the team is actively engaged on its' first repair orders, providing much needed support for the growing Q400 fleet in Europe.
Review of 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results
For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Avcorp Group recorded losses from operations totaling $5,164,000 from $37,437,000 revenue, as compared to $41,782,000 operating income from $44,862,000 revenue for the previous years' quarter. It should be noted that 2019 operating loss benefited by $408,000 income from amortization of onerous contracts provision (September 30, 2018: $3,330,000 amortization of unfavourable contract liability and onerous contract liability). The third quarter ended 2018 also benefited from the net contract modification for an unfavourable contract in the amount of $41,470,000 and a net claim settlement of $2,219,000. The current operating loss was higher by $335,000, in comparison to the same quarter in 2018 after these benefits have been removed.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, cash utilization from operating activities, excluding the impact of changes in non‑cash working capital, were $3,766,000 of cash as compared with utilization of $3,490,000 of cash during the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
As at September 30, 2019, the Company had $9,668,000 cash on hand (December 31, 2018: $2,051,000) and had utilized $81,026,000 of its operating line of credit (December 31, 2018: $85,840,000). The Company has a working capital deficit of $73,760,000 as at September 30, 2019 which has decreased from the December 31, 2018$71,503,000 deficit. Working capital surplus/deficit is defined as the difference between current assets and current liabilities. The Company's accounts receivable, contract assets, and inventories net of accounts payable, amount to a $13,417,000 surplus as at September 30, 2019 (December 31, 2018: $22,000,000 surplus). The Company's accumulated deficit as at September 30, 2019 is $131,348,000 (December 31, 2018: $132,878,000).
About Avcorp
The Avcorp Group designs and builds major airframe structures for some of the world's leading aircraft companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin and Subaru Corporation. The Avcorp Group has more than 60 years of experience, over 700 skilled employees and 636,000 square feet of facilities. Avcorp Structures & Integration located in Delta British Columbia, Canada is dedicated to metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration; Avcorp Engineered Composites located in Burlington Ontario, Canada is dedicated to design and manufacture of composite aerostructures, and Avcorp Composite Fabrication located in Gardena California, USA has advanced composite aerostructures fabrication capabilities for composite aerostructures. The Avcorp Group offers integrated composite and metallic aircraft structures to aircraft manufacturers, a distinct advantage in the pursuit of contracts for new aircraft designs, which require lower-cost, light‑weight, strong, reliable structures. Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., at our Burlington, Ontario, Canada location also provides aircraft operators with aircraft structural component repair services for commercial aircraft.
Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc. is wholly owned by Avcorp US Holdings Inc. Both companies are incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA, and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Avcorp Industries Inc.
Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., incorporated in the Province of Ontario, Canada, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avcorp Industries Inc.
Avcorp Industries Inc. is a federally incorporated reporting company in Canada and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVP).
AMANDEEP KALER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AVCORP GROUP
Contact: Amandeep Kaler, Investor Relations Contact / 604-582-6677 Ext 2534
Forward-Looking Statements
This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited financial statements contained in the Company's Annual Report and with the quarterly financial statements and accompanying notes filed with Sedar (www.sedar.com).
Certain statements in this release and other oral and written statements made by the Company from time to time are forward-looking statements, including those that discuss strategies, goals, outlook or other non‑historical matters; or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures. These forward‑looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the following: (a) changes in worldwide economic and political conditions that impact interest and foreign exchange rates; (b) the occurrence of work stoppages and strikes at key facilities of the Corporation or the Corporation's customers or suppliers; (c) government funding and program approvals affecting products being developed or sold under government programs; (d) cost and delivery performance under various program and development contracts; (e) the adequacy of cost estimates for various customer care programs including servicing warranties; (f) the ability to control costs and successful implementation of various cost reduction programs; (g) the timing of certifications of new aircraft products; (h) the occurrence of downturns in customer markets to which the Corporation products are sold or supplied or where the Corporation offers financing; (i) changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellation of orders; (j) the Corporation's ability to offset, through cost reductions, raw material price increases and pricing pressure brought by original equipment manufacturer customers; (k) the availability and cost of insurance; (l) the Corporation's ability to maintain portfolio credit quality; (m) the Corporation's access to debt financing at competitive rates; (n) uncertainty in estimating contingent liabilities and establishing reserves tailored to address such contingencies; and (o) integration of newly acquired operations and associated expenses may adversely affect profitability.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$9,668
$2,051
Accounts receivable
19,881
23,442
Contract assets
24,143
24,762
Inventories
12,360
15,601
Prepayments and other assets
4,668
6,076
70,720
71,932
Non-current assets
Prepaid rent and security
-
146
Development costs
13,580
11,755
Property, plant and equipment
45,561
28,416
Intangibles
5,866
3,137
Investment in AVS-SYS
662
682
Total assets
136,389
116,068
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Bank indebtedness
81,026
85,840
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
42,967
41,805
Guarantee Fee
4,676
-
Current portion of term debt
7,948
5,510
Customer advance
6,148
6,334
Contract liability
1,304
2,137
Onerous contract provision
411
1,809
144,480
143,435
Non-current liabilities
Guarantee fee
-
2,994
Term debt
22,018
2,800
Contract liability
3,403
2,862
Onerous contract provision
-
121
169,901
152,212
(Deficiency) Equity
Capital stock
86,219
86,219
Contributed surplus
5,428
5,370
Accumulated other comprehensive income
6,189
5,145
Accumulated deficit
(131,348)
(132,878)
(33,512)
(36,144)
Total liabilities and deficiency
136,389
116,068
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts)
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
$37,437
$44,862
$126,461
$131,430
Cost of sales
36,843
39,361
120,728
119,514
Gross profit
594
5,501
5,733
11,916
Administrative and general expenses
5,568
7,259
16,119
17,705
Office equipment depreciation
190
149
579
438
Net contract modification
-
(41,470)
-
(41,470)
Net claims settlement
-
(2,219)
(17,955)
(2,219)
Operating (loss) income
(5,164)
41,782
6,990
37,462
Finance costs – net
2,140
1,585
5,937
3,968
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
171
(37)
(588)
(178)
Net loss on sale of equipment
36
-
111
-
(Loss) income before income tax
(7,511)
40,234
1,530
33,672
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
(Loss) income for the period
(7,511)
40,234
1,530
33,672
Other comprehensive (loss) income
(349)
1,130
1,046
(3,024)
Net (loss) income and total comprehensive (loss) income
for the period
(7,860)
41,364
2,576
30,648
(Loss) income per share:
Basic (loss) income per common share
(0.02)
0.12
0.00
0.10
Diluted (loss) income per common share
(0.02)
0.12
0.00
0.10
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's)
368,118
339,408
368,118
338,080
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's)
368,118
339,408
369,308
338,080
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
Net (loss) income for the period
$(7,511)
$40,234
$1,530
$33,672
Adjustment for items not affecting cash:
Interest expense
2,137
1,583
5,928
3,961
Depreciation
1,891
1,171
5,716
3,357
Development cost amortization
279
332
1,183
1,881
Intangible assets amortization
295
341
890
1,008
Non-cash financing cost accretion
3
2
9
7
Provision for unfavourable contracts
-
(1,334)
-
(6,195)
Provision for onerous contracts
(408)
(1,996)
(1,510)
(5,376)
Provision for doubtful accounts
-
-
(555)
-
Provision for obsolete inventory
(535)
343
(1,508)
1,505
Stock based compensation
17
29
58
580
Net contract modification
-
(41,470)
-
(41,470)
Net claim settlement
8
(2,219)
(1,512)
(2,219)
Loss on disposal of equipment
36
-
111
-
Unrealized foreign exchange
22
(481)
(730)
223
Other items
-
(25)
-
(91)
Cash flows (used in) from operating activities before changes in non-
cash working capital
(3,766)
(3,490)
9,610
(9,157)
Changes in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
9,577
775
8,247
6,079
Contract assets
(2,242)
990
440
(2,447)
Inventories
21
2,071
4,498
162
Prepayments and other assets
359
(1,464)
2,203
(2,033)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,908
2,001
(1,889)
5,175
Customer advance payable
257
(502)
-
(2,660)
Contract liability
87
(7,564)
(4,391)
(1,965)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
6,201
(7,183)
18,718
(19,004)
Cash flows (used in) investing activities
Purchase of equipment
(406)
(632)
(893)
(1,463)
Proceeds from sale of equipment
66
-
66
-
Addition of developed software
-
-
-
(371)
Payments relating to development costs and tooling
(1,181)
(1,692)
(3,007)
(3,892)
Net cash from (used in) investing activities
(1,521)
(2,324)
(3,834)
(5,726)
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness
5,539
-
(2,357)
17,961
Payment of interest
(1,252)
(847)
(3,739)
(2,010)
Proceeds from term debt
352
5,466
868
5,664
Exercise of warrants
-
938
-
938
Repayment of term debt
(567)
(58)
(2,023)
(211)
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
4,072
5,499
(7,251)
22,342
Net increase (decrease) in cash
8,752
(4,008)
7,633
(2,388)
Net foreign exchange difference
-
62
(16)
99
Cash - Beginning of the period
916
6,869
2,051
5,212
Cash - End of the period
9,668
2,923
9,668
2,923
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)
Capital Stock
Number of
Amount
Contributed
Accumulated
Accumulated
Total
Balance at January 1, 2018
337,404,502
82,905
6,979
(153,251)
9,896
(53,471)
Issue of common shares
30,714,118
2,152
-
-
-
2,152
Stock-based compensation expense
-
-
140
-
-
140
Cancellation of issued stock options
-
-
440
-
-
440
Transfer to share capital on
-
1,162
(1,162)
-
-
-
Unrealized currency gain on
-
-
-
-
(3,024)
(3,024)
Net income for the period
-
-
-
33,672
-
33,672
Balance at September 30, 2018
368,118,620
86,219
6,397
(119,579)
6,872
(20,091)
Balance at December 31, 2018
368,118,620
86,219
5,370
(132,878)
5,145
(36,144)
Stock-based compensation expense
-
-
58
-
-
58
Unrealized currency loss on
-
-
-
-
1,044
1,044
Net income for the period
-
-
-
1,530
-
1,530
Balance at September 30, 2019
368,118,620
86,219
5,428
(131,348)
6,189
(33,512)
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avcorp-announces-2019-third-quarter-financial-results-300958930.html
SOURCE Avcorp Industries Inc.
