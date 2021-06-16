Avcorp Announces Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSX: AVP) (the "Company", "Avcorp" or the "Avcorp Group") today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 14, 2021 (the "Meeting"), all directors nominated as listed in the management proxy circular dated May 3, 2021 were elected. The details are as follows:



Votes For (rounded) Withhold Votes Director # % # % David Levi 272,860,487 99.92% 211,333 0.08% Elizabeth Otis 272,724,196 99.87% 347,624 0.13% Jaap Rosen Jacobson 272,936,820 99.95% 135,000 0.05% Ken Robertson 273,068,487 100.00% 3,333 0.00% Amandeep Kaler 272,734,820 99.88% 337,000 0.12%



The Corporation has also filed a report of voting results on all other resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Avcorp

The Avcorp Group designs and builds major airframe structures for some of the world's leading aircraft companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin and Subaru Corporation. The Avcorp Group has more than 65 years of experience, over 500 skilled employees and 560,000 square feet of facilities. Avcorp Structures & Integration located in Delta British Columbia, Canada is dedicated to metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration; Avcorp Engineered Composites located in Burlington Ontario, Canada is dedicated to design and manufacture of composite aerostructures, and Avcorp Composite Fabrication located in Gardena California, USA has advanced composite aerostructures fabrication capabilities for composite aerostructures. The Avcorp Group offers integrated composite and metallic aircraft structures to aircraft manufacturers, a distinct advantage in the pursuit of contracts for new aircraft designs, which require lower-cost, light‑weight, strong, reliable structures. Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., at our Burlington, Ontario, Canada location also provides aircraft operators with aircraft structural component repair services for commercial aircraft.

Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc. is wholly owned by Avcorp US Holdings Inc. Both companies are incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA, and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., incorporated in the Province of Ontario, Canada, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Avcorp Industries Inc. is a federally incorporated reporting company in Canada and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVP).

