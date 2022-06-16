Avelo Airlines Announces Inflation-Crushing 50% Off Sale

Half-price fares available to all 25 popular Avelo destinations

HOUSTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the cost of travel and virtually everything else soar to historic highs, Avelo Airlines is offering 50% off* flights to all 25 destinations across the airline's nationwide network.

The inflation-crushing fares must be booked by June 23, 2022, at AveloAir.com using the promo code: HALFOFF. There are no blackout dates and travel must be completed by Nov. 9, 2022.

"This significant discount is our way of making travel easier and more affordable amidst skyrocketing inflation," said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "Our purpose is to Inspire Travel by helping our Customers save money so they can travel more. By offering 50% off our already everyday low fares, we want to help travelers continue to explore exciting destinations, create new memories, and reconnect with family and friends during this economically challenging time."

Avelo serves 25 popular destinations across the United States:

Bend / Redmond, OR (RDM)

/ (RDM) Boise, ID (BOI)

(BOI) Charleston, SC (CHS)

(CHS) Chicago, IL (via MDW)

(via MDW) Eugene, OR (EUG)

(EUG) Eureka / Arcata, CA (ACV)

/ (ACV) Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL)

(FLL) Fort Myers, FL (RSW)

(RSW) Las Vegas, NV (LAS)

(LAS) Los Angeles, CA (via BUR)

(via BUR) Medford /Rogue Valley (MFR)

/Rogue Valley (MFR) Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)

(MYR) Nashville, TN (BNA)

(BNA) New Haven, CT (HVN)

(HVN) Orlando, FL (MCO)

(MCO) Raleigh/Durham, NC (RDU)

(RDU) Redding, CA (RDD)

(RDD) Pasco / Tri-Cities, WA (PSC)

/ Tri-Cities, WA (PSC) Sarasota / Bradenton, FL (SRQ)

/ (SRQ) Savannah, GA (SAV)

(SAV) Sonoma County / Santa Rosa, CA (STS)

/ (STS) Tampa, FL (TPA)

(TPA) Washington, DC / Baltimore, MD (via BWI)

/ (via BWI) West Palm Beach, FL (PBI)

(PBI) Wilmington, NC (ILM)

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo took flight on April 28, 2021, becoming America's first new airline in nearly 15 years. The airline operates a fleet of eight American-made Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 and 737-800 aircraft. Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at most major airports, Avelo primarily serves smaller airports. These airports are typically more convenient and offer a refreshingly smooth, quick and simple hometown airport experience.

Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

The Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft historically operating at the smaller hometown airports Avelo primarily serves. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's "One Crew" value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded on a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 25 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*50% off promo code discount fares must be purchased at AveloAir.com by 11:59 p.m. PT on June 23, 2022. Expiration date cannot be extended. Travel must be completed by November 9, 2022. To receive promo savings, enter promo code "HALFOFF" at AveloAir.com. Discount applies to base fare only. Promo code is not redeemable for cash, and in the case of reservation cancellations, the promo savings will be forfeited. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions may apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please visit Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

