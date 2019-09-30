Avenue5 Residential Appoints Lindsey Geitz as Vice President of its Mid-Atlantic Multifamily Portfolio

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avenue5 Residential, a multifamily property management services firm, announces that it has appointed Lindsey Geitz to serve as vice president of operations for its Mid-Atlantic region. In her new position, Geitz will assume responsibility for optimizing operations for Avenue5's portfolio in the region.

"Lindsey is a strong operator who brings East Coast market business intelligence to her role, along with a proven track record of implementing effective multifamily operations strategies for all property types and strategies," confirmed Dave Ohlrich, executive vice president at Avenue5 Residential. "As we continue to build our bench strength in this region, Lindsey's expertise will assist our clients in navigating an increasingly dynamic and complex multifamily investment landscape."

Geitz, who began her multifamily career in 1997, has overseen lease-up, stabilized, mixed-use, new construction, and renovation properties in markets throughout the East Coast. She holds expertise in developing strategies to exceed income and occupancy goals, generating detailed market analyses, conducting due diligence, overseeing marketing and branding campaigns, implementing expense-reduction and revenue-generation measures, and building high-performance teams through training, coaching, and mentoring.

"Our clients continue to express an interest in diversifying and expanding their East Coast holdings, and we believe that Lindsey will play a pivotal role in maximizing their growth and revenue potential," stated Steve Davis, chief operations officer at Avenue5. "By driving the effectiveness of our operations practices, and by integrating new insights and innovations into our current client service platforms, Lindsey is poised to ensure that Avenue5 clients can realize even greater performance success in the region."

Geitz will be based in Connecticut, and will report to Ohlrich.

About Avenue5 Residential

Avenue5, a multifamily property management services firm, oversees more than 300 properties and 60,000 units in 12 states. The company is headquartered in Seattle, and has offices in Denver, Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Spokane, and greater Washington, DC. Avenue5 retains local experts in major markets including Northern California, Reno, Las Vegas, Tucson, Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Baltimore. http://www.avenue5.com

SOURCE Avenue5 Residential