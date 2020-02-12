AvenueWest Global Franchise is Recognized as an Innovative Leader in the Corporate Housing / Business Travel Industry

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's competitive and ever evolving world of business travel, it is essential for lodging suppliers to meet and exceed the needs of professional travelers. The Corporate Housing Providers Association / CHPA, announced the nominees for the 2020 Tower of Excellence Awards for member companies and individuals that are advancing the professionalism and excellence in this segment of the business travel industry. AvenueWest is honored to be recognized in two categories this year. AvenueWest is a former winner of the Company of the Year award, and this year AvenueWest is being recognized for innovation and impact within the ever growing $10 billion-dollar corporate housing industry. Winners will be announced and honored on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the annual industry event and meeting in Austin, TX.

The CHPA Innovation of the Year Award recognizes a company that has made significant progress in innovative advancements related to the industry. Angela Healy, CEO of AvenueWest states "AvenueWest is honored to be recognized by CHPA and to be associated with the other award nominees. Together, this group of nominees is leading the industry into the next level of service and lodging solutions."

Secondly, the new CHPA Industry Impact Award recognizes professionals in the Corporate Housing industry for their long-term history of exemplary service and accomplishments to CHPA and the corporate housing industry. Kimberly Veazey, the founder of AvenueWest, is humbled to be included as a nominee for this the inaugural year of the Impact Award. "Having interacted with both Charlie and Gavan through our leadership and work with CHPA, I can appreciate all the efforts and impact these other honorees have made in the industry," expressed Ms. Veazey. "I am also thankful for the leadership and tireless work the staff of CHPA commits to the growth and evolution of this industry."

In a world before AirBnB, Sonder, and Lyric, AvenueWest saw the business potential for fully-furnished residential rentals. In 1999, AvenueWest Corporate Housing started as a small real estate management company but quickly grew to the largest provider of corporate housing rentals in Colorado. Driven by the development of new ideas, meaningful innovation and vision for corporate growth, in 2010 AvenueWest Global Franchise, LLC was launched. This enabled the national expansion of the AvenueWest Managed Corporate Housing business model. In 2018, AvenueWest Global Franchise, LLC, was named by the State of Colorado as a Colorado Company to Watch. This award acknowledged the drive, excellence and influence of AvenueWest as a growing company in the state. Founded on the principles of service, quality and choice, AvenueWest Global Franchise now has 16 local real estate franchise brokerages and just launched AvenueWest Canada to further its North American expansion.

Today, AvenueWest still has the same mission statement it started with in 1999. We can best serve our tenants and property owners by always improving the quality of everything we do as a team. We are committed to the process of becoming a continuously self-improving organization. There are two secrets to the company's success, says Ms Healy. First, we work hard to run AvenueWest as a team and develop a place where our employees enjoy coming to work, take pride in what they do and create lasting solutions for the tasks at hand. Secondly, we believe in doing business the old-fashioned way, person-to-person with high standards for customer service. "We are able to offer the relocating or traveling professionals more than just a temporary place to call home. We also help them get to know and love their new city like we do. Many of our customers come back to us time and time again because they know they can depend on us for reliable information about the city their employees are relocating to."

"We are now poised for strong growth," believes Ms Healy. "We have proven our original business model and we have perfected and proven our franchise model. We will start by growing to 25 offices by the end of 2020." In addition, AvenueWest has identified over 230 North American cities, where the AvenueWest business model will work and there is sufficient lodging demand.

According to CHPA, "This type of lodging is more than just a place to stay; it is a much-needed service provided for employees experiencing a training or transition. It in turn helps employers achieve their business goals by cultivating more engaged and focused employees. It is estimated that the annual collective U.S. domestic employee transfer volume for Fortune 500 companies is 244,595." As businesses expand and require specific talent, they rely on AvenueWest Managed Corporate Housing to meet the housing needs of their employees. The average AvenueWest tenant stays over 100 days. These furnished rentals are a true home away from home.

AvenueWest Managed Corporate Housing was founded in 1999. In 2010, AvenueWest Global Franchise was established to expand the business and corporate housing services throughout the United States. In 2019, AvenueWest Canada was launched to continue to expand the franchise program into Canada. Currently, AvenueWest Global Franchise has 16 offices located in Atlanta GA, Boulder CO, Colorado Springs CO, Dallas TX, Denver CO, Denver South / DTC CO, Northern Colorado, Las Vegas NV, Phoenix AZ, Raleigh NC, Sacramento CA, San Francisco CA, Scottsdale AZ, St Louis MO, Tucson AZ and Toronto, Ontario Canada.

Our Vision: AvenueWest's vision is to provide quality Managed Corporate Housing by professionally servicing a unique niche of business travelers with investment owners' properties.

Our Mission: AvenueWest's primary objective is to provide high quality condominiums, townhomes, lofts, single family homes and apartments to meet the short-term executive housing demand. We can best serve our tenants and property owners by always improving the quality of everything we do as a team. We are committed to the process of becoming a continuously self-improving organization.

