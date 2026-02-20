AvePoint Aktie
WKN DE: A3CTUY / ISIN: US0536041041
|
20.02.2026 22:20:32
AvePoint Stock Down 47% as One Fund Slashes Stake by $65.9 Million
On February 17, 2026, Parsifal Capital Management disclosed it sold 4,770,561 shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT), an estimated $65.90 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Parsifal Capital Management sold 4,770,561 shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT), with the estimated transaction value at $65.90 million based on the average closing price for the fourth quarter of 2025. The AvePoint position's value at quarter's end was $52.12 million, down $75.81 million from the previous filing, a figure that includes both trading activity and price changes.AvePoint, Inc. is a technology company specializing in cloud-based data management and protection solutions for enterprise collaboration platforms. Its strategy centers on delivering scalable SaaS tools that enhance compliance, security, and productivity for organizations leveraging Microsoft 365 and other cloud ecosystems. The company leverages its expertise in data governance to address the evolving needs of large enterprises operating in regulated and data-intensive environments.
