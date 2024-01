Average car insurance cost in UK nears £1,000 after prices rise 58%

Young drivers face huge increases as soaring costs help push up inflationThe average price of car insurance in the UK has broken records to stand at close to £1,000 after price rises of more than 50% last year, according to new data.Drivers can now expect to pay £995 for their car insurance, on average – the highest price ever in the UK – according to the latest index published by the price comparison website Confused.com. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel