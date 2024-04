Average cost of UK car insurance rises by one-third in a year, analysis finds

ABI reports annual jump of £157 in first quarter of 2024 but says 1% increase on previous quarter indicates rises are easingThe average price paid for comprehensive motor insurance in the UK was about a third (33%) or £157 higher in the first quarter of this year than a year earlier, according to figures from the Association of British Insurers (ABI).Based on analysis of policies sold, the typical price paid in the first quarter of 2024 was £635, marking a 1% increase on the previous quarter, the ABI said. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel