Average house price in Great Britain exceeds £350,000 for first time

Asking prices up 1.7% in March, biggest monthly rise for this time of year in 18 years, according to RightmoveThe average price tag on a home in Great Britain has topped £350,000 for the first time, according to Rightmove.Typical asking prices hit £354,564 in March, up 1.7% or £5,760 compared with February, the property website said. It was the biggest monthly rise for this time of year in 18 years, and pushed the annual rate of growth in asking prices to 10.4%. Continue reading...