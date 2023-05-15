|
15.05.2023 15:12:15
Average monthly rent outside London now more than £1,000, says agency
Tenants in Great Britain typically paying 25% on top of what they were paying at start of pandemic, according to HamptonsBusiness live – latest updatesThe average new monthly rent outside London has passed £1,000 for the first time, figures show, with tenants in Great Britain now typically paying 25% more than they were at the start of the Covid pandemic.The estate agent Hamptons, which issued the data, warned that the rate of rent rises was “unlikely to slow considerably due to the number of landlords looking to pass on their rising costs” and this may force some tenants to downsize or relocate to a cheaper area. Continue reading...
