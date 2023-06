Average mortgage rate for two-year fixed deal edges closer to 6%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Nationwide is latest lender to lift cost of deals as borrowers brace for 13th successive Bank of England interest rate riseThe average rate on a new two-year fixed mortgage has edged closer to the 6% threshold, as Nationwide became the latest big lender to push through a significant increase in the cost of its deals.Borrowers are braced for more pain, with the Bank of England expected to raise rates for the 13th meeting in a row next week. The Bank’s former governor Mark Carney has predicted interest rates would remain high “for the foreseeable future”. Continue reading...