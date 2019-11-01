Average New-Vehicle Prices Up Nearly 3% Year-Over-Year, According to Kelley Blue Book

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The valuation analysts at Kelley Blue Book today reported the estimated average transaction price for a light vehicle in the United States was $38,259 in October 2019. New-vehicle prices increased $1,064 (up 2.9%) from October 2018, while decreasing $141 (down 0.4%) from last month.

"Average transaction prices were generally favorable for most automakers, as the industry average climbed 3% year-over-year, partially due to the shifting sales mix from cars to trucks and SUVs," said Tim Fleming, analyst for Kelley Blue Book. "However, car prices did grow by 2% in October 2019, their biggest improvement in nearly a year."

Manufacturers are focusing incentive programs on the increasingly competitive utility segments, helping make those vehicles more affordable to consumers. Trucks have shown the most strength of any segment with full-size trucks up 3%, while mid-size trucks rose 6%, aided by new and redesigned models.

Manufacturer October 2019 Transaction Price (Avg.)* September 2019 Transaction Price (Avg.)* October 2018 Transaction Price (Avg.)* Percent Change September 2019 to October 2019* Percent Change October 2018 to October 2019* American Honda (Acura, Honda) $28,936 $28,752 $29,830 0.6% -3.0% Fiat Chrysler (Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, RAM) $40,712 $41,064 $39,266 -0.9% 3.7% Ford Motor Company (Ford, Lincoln) $43,052 $43,150 $40,779 -0.2% 5.6% General Motors (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC) $42,596 $42,732 $41,063 -0.3% 3.7% Hyundai-Kia $26,612 $26,918 $24,616 -1.1% 8.1% Nissan North America (Nissan, INFINITI) $30,999 $30,828 $29,937 0.6% 3.5% Subaru $30,179 $29,975 $30,018 0.7% 0.5% Toyota Motor Company (Lexus, Toyota) $34,106 $33,974 $33,512 0.4% 1.8% Volkswagen Group (Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche) $42,684 $44,430 $41,391 -3.9% 3.1% Industry $38,259 $38,400 $37,195 -0.4% 2.9% *Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives

Among the top performers, Ford Motor Company was up nearly 6% in October 2019 with Ford and Lincoln brands both enjoying increases. The Nautilus had the best month for Lincoln, rising 5%, and the Aviator is having a solid impact, transacting in the high $60,000 range. The redesigned Explorer saw the most improvement, up 15%, while the refreshed Edge was up 4%.

Fiat Chrysler and General Motors also reported strong average transaction prices for October 2019, both up nearly 4% year-over-year.

Segment October 2019 Transaction Price (Avg.)* September 2019 Transaction Price (Avg.)* October 2018 Transaction Price (Avg.)* Percent Change September 2019 to October 2019* Percent Change October 2018 to October 2019* Compact Car $21,021 $20,977 $20,513 0.2% 2.5% Compact SUV/Crossover $29,659 $29,539 $28,962 0.4% 2.4% Electric Vehicle $53,664 $54,339 $63,264 -1.2% -15.2% Entry-level Luxury Car $42,123 $41,853 $42,682 0.6% -1.3% Full-size Car $34,980 $35,266 $35,045 -0.8% -0.2% Full-size Pickup Truck $51,036 $50,978 $49,467 0.1% 3.2% Full-size SUV/Crossover $63,501 $63,145 $63,120 0.6% 0.6% High Performance Car $116,936 $114,281 $113,581 2.3% 3.0% High-end Luxury Car $98,158 $97,331 $99,224 0.8% -1.1% Hybrid/Alternative Energy Car $27,677 $27,212 $28,231 1.7% -2.0% Luxury Car $58,896 $59,196 $58,531 -0.5% 0.6% Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover $46,165 $46,681 $47,235 -1.1% -2.3% Luxury Full-size SUV/Crossover $88,726 $88,804 $87,473 -0.1% 1.4% Luxury Mid-size SUV/Crossover $59,094 $60,291 $56,286 -2.0% 5.0% Luxury Subcompact SUV/Crossover $39,823 $39,517 $40,102 0.8% -0.7% Mid-size Car $27,968 $28,075 $26,713 -0.4% 4.7% Mid-size Pickup Truck $35,744 $36,068 $33,732 -0.9% 6.0% Mid-size SUV/Crossover $39,780 $39,652 $39,090 0.3% 1.8% Minivan $35,196 $35,057 $35,380 0.4% -0.5% Sports Car $35,525 $36,323 $35,499 -2.2% 0.1% Subcompact Car $16,954 $16,953 $16,382 0.0% 3.5% Subcompact SUV/Crossover $24,952 $24,852 $24,675 0.4% 1.1% Van $35,881 $36,176 $34,643 -0.8% 3.6% *Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives

