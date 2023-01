Average price for UK litre of petrol below 150p for first time since war in Ukraine

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up wholesale prices of gas and oilThe average UK price for a litre of petrol has fallen below 150p for the first time since the outbreak of war in Ukraine.The AA said that a litre of petrol typically cost 149.74p on Monday, its lowest since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, when it averaged 149.67p a litre. Continue reading...