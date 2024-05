Average rents in Great Britain climb to record high

Tenants typically asked to pay £1,291 a month outside London and £2,633 in capital but pace of growth is slowing, say analystsAverage private rents in Great Britain have risen to record highs, with annual rental growth in hotspot locations such as Reading and Coventry running at almost 20%.Data from the property website Rightmove shows that the average advertised rent outside London climbed to a record £1,291 a calendar month in the first quarter of 2024. That is 8.5% higher than a year earlier – a rate of growth well ahead of inflation. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel