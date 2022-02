Average Retirees Spend More Than 30% of Social Security on This 1 Expense

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're anticipating that Social Security benefits are going to help cover most of your expenses as a retiree, you're in for a big disappointment. While your retirement income from the Social Security Administration will undoubtedly be helpful in supporting you in your later years, it's nowhere near enough to provide for everything you need.In fact, a troubling new report shows it's possible almost a third of your entire benefits check will be eaten up by one key expense you face as a senior -- if you receive close to the average Social Security benefit.Continue reading