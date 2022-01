Average UK first-time buyer is now older than 30, says Halifax

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Average age is highest in London, at 33, as numbers rise at record rate despite surging house pricesThe average age for joining the property ladder in Britain has risen to above 30 in every region of the country, as surging house prices mean first-time buyers must save for longer before they can afford their own home.Halifax, the UK’s biggest mortgage lender, said the national average for a first home purchase had risen to 32 in 2021 from 29 a decade earlier, and was above 30 for every region. Continue reading...