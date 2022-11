Average UK five-year mortgage rate less than 6% for first time in seven weeks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Fixed interest rate deals starting to drop and could ‘fall further still’, says MoneyfactsThe average rate on a five-year mortgage deal has dropped below 6% for the first time since the disastrous mini-budget two months ago that ended up costing Kwasi Kwarteng his job as chancellor.Moneyfacts, a financial data provider, said on Tuesday that the average five-year fixed mortgage rate had dropped below 6% for the first time in seven weeks. The reduction is good news for would-be borrowers but rates could “fall further still”, it suggested. Continue reading...