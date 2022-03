Average UK house price exceeds £260,000 for first time

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Nationwide says value of typical property increased by £29,162 in a year and now stands at £260,230The average British house price has topped £260,000 for the first time , according to the UK’s biggest building society, after soaring by almost £30,000 over the past 12 months.Nationwide said the typical property value reached £260,230 in February – £29,162 higher than a year earlier – the biggest annual increase in cash terms that its monthly index has recorded in more than 30 years of its existence. Continue reading...