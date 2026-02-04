Avery Dennison Aktie

Avery Dennison für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850354 / ISIN: US0536111091

04.02.2026 13:12:26

Avery Dennison Earnings Decline In Q4; Guides Q1; Shares Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY), a materials science and digital identification solutions company, on Wednesday reported its net income declined despite higher sales in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income declined to $166.4 million from $174 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.15 versus $2.16 last year.

Adjusted net income declined to $189.4 million from $191.4 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.45 versus $2.38 last year.

Adjusted operating income rose to $281.5 million from $279.9 million in the prior year.

On average, 4 analysts had expected the company to report $2.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $367 million from $358.1 million in the previous year.

Net sales increased to $2.27 billion from $2.19 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company expects first quarter 2026 reported earnings per share of $2.27 to $2.33.

The company expects first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $2.40 to $2.46.

In the pre-market trading, Avery Dennison is 3.62% higher at $193.57 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Eintrag hinzufügen
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Avery Dennison Corp. 163,00 0,00% Avery Dennison Corp.

