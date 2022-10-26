Avery Dennison Trims FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, materials science company Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) trimmed its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $9.65 to $9.80 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.70 to $9.85 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $9.60 to $9.90 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.70 to $10.00 per share.

On average, analysts expected the company to report earnings of $9.88 per share for the quarter, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

