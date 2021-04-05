Avery Williams to Receive the Annual Johnny 'The Jet' Rodgers Jet Award on April 8th at Banquet's 10th Anniversary

OMAHA, Neb., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th annual Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers Jet Award will be presented to Boise State punt returner Avery Williams on Thursday, April 8th at the Scott Conference Center, located at 6450 Pine St. Media are invited to attend a pre - Gala news conference beginning at 2 p.m. at the Scott Conference Center. A dinner and awards ceremony will take place from 6:00 - 8 p.m.

Former 1982 Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award winner Herschel Walker will be the evening's Keynote Speaker.

The coveted Jet Award is presented to the most outstanding college football return specialist in the country. The Award has garnered national attention from coaches and players alike since its inception in 2011, as one of the most prestigious football awards.

Previous Jet Award recipients include Joe Reed, Savon Scarver, Dante Pettis, Adoree Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Tyler Lockett, Ty Montgomery, Tavon Austin, and Joe Adams.

Just announced, former Heisman Trophy winnerMike Garrett will be awarded the annual Legacy Awardduring the banquet ceremonies.

Previous Legacy Award recipients include Terry Metcalf, Clifford Branch, Mel Grey, Donte Hall, Billy "White Shoes" Johnson, Rick Upchurch, Joe Washington, Paul Allen, Pat Fischer, and Billy Cannon.

Net proceeds from the annual Jet Award Banquet directly support the Johnny Rodgers Career and Technical Education Scholarship at Metropolitan Community College, which is estimated to exceed $350,000 in scholarships this year for youth post-secondary education. Metropolitan Community College will once again match scholarship proceeds on a dollar-for-dollar basis. In addition, 80 percent of recipients will qualify for a Pell grant, bringing the total proceed dollars to more than $1 million.

About the Jet Award

