Avia Solutions Group has become Irish-based company

VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avia Solutions Group, the leading aviation business group, has become an Irish-based company. Following the transfer of its controlling headquarters to Ireland, Dublin, the group also became the second largest Irish-registered aviation business behind aviation giant Ryanair.



"Moving the company's controlling headquarters to Ireland was a strategically important step for us in terms of our further development plans,” explains Jonas Janukenas, CEO of Avia Solutions Group. "Ireland is known as the hub of aviation. A large number of aviation companies are located here, hence, being closer to the aviation community we will be able to implement the group's development plans faster and maintain market leadership."

According to Janukenas, the company's financial instruments on the Dublin Stock Exchange have been purchased by the world's largest institutional investors from the USA and Europe, so this was also one of the reasons for choosing Ireland.

The group has offices spanning all across the world: Ireland, Lithuania, the US, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Australia and Asia Pacific.

Avia Solutions Group is the world's leading and largest ACMI (aircraft leasing, maintenance and insurance) services group with a fleet of more than 165 aircraft. The group also provides various aviation services, such as aircraft maintenance, pilot and crew training, ground handling, and others. Avia Solutions Group employs more than 11,000 highly skilled aviation professionals across different regions of the world.

