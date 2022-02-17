AviaGames Expands Leadership Team Amid Expansive Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AviaGames , the global leader in mobile, social competitive gaming, today announced it has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Scott Leichtner as senior vice president and general counsel, and Weiming Lu as head of content and business partnerships. Underscoring the growth of the Pocket7Games platform amid an explosive mobile gaming market landscape, the onboarding of Leichtner and Lu augments the team's experience and expertise, helping position AviaGames for its next phase of operational scale.

\With more than 20 years of legal experience and over a decade of specialized expertise in the mobile gaming industry, Leichtner will lead all of the company's legal initiatives, including IP protection and management, global legal and regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and fundraising and other strategic transactions. Lu joins AviaGames with nearly two decades of experience across business development, product strategy and merger & acquisition (M&A) efforts in the gaming industry. Lu will drive the company's content and business partnerships, and other strategic initiatives focused on growing the Pocket7Games product portfolio.

"Mr. Leichtner and Mr. Lu bring a breadth of invaluable, specialized expertise and knowledge that is vital to the long-term success of AviaGames," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, AviaGames. "Mr. Leichtner and Mr. Lu are joining the team at a pivotal time and will play instrumental roles in the growth trajectory of Pocket7Games as the leading social competition mobile gaming platform."

Leichtner brings to AviaGames a wide range of legal experience and M&A expertise specific to mobile gaming. Leichtner previously was the general counsel of Glu Mobile where he oversaw legal matters for the company for more than a decade, including leading the sale of Glu Mobile to Electronic Arts in April 2021 for $2.4 billion. Before joining Glu Mobile, he was a corporate attorney at the law firms Fenwick & West in the Bay Area and Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft in New York City.

"AviaGames is poised to shake up the mobile gaming landscape with the Pocket7Games platform and its unique approach to bringing entertaining, rewarding and accessible content to a diverse range of users," said Leichtner," senior vice president and general counsel, AviaGames. "I am honored to join the AviaGames team, working closely with Chen and Wang to build out the company's legal infrastructure and contributing to the company's next phase of growth."

An early advocate of the "free-to-play" and "game-as-a-service" business models, Lu has garnered extensive experience in the global gaming industry. Prior to AviaGames, Lu served as general manager, North America of Cheetah Mobile Game Division, overseeing the company's business development and M&A efforts, including the sale of the company's core assets to AppLovin. Previously, he was Head of Platform Partnerships, China, and Head of Games Partnerships, APAC, at Facebook. He has also served in related roles as a key member of Tencent's U.S. business development team, and earlier at Aeria Games and Popcap Games.

"I am pleased to join the AviaGames team and contribute to the development of and community adoption of social competition mobile gaming," said Lu, head of content and business partnerships. "It's an exciting time for the mobile gaming landscape and I am eager to be a part of the development of AviaGames partner and content ecosystem."

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, Cooking Clash, 21 Gold, Yatzy Craze, and Match 'n Flip.

