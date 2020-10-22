Aviat Networks to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), ("Aviat" or the "Company"), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, announced today that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2021 results for the period ended October 2, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the market closes.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast to review these results and its operations the same day, beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. Participating on the call will be Pete Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Chang, Chief Financial Officer, and Keith Fanneron, Vice President Global Finance and Investor Relations.

Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through Aviat Network's Investor Relations website at https://investors.aviatnetworks.com/events-and-presentations/events. To listen to the live call, please go to the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call on the "Investor Relations" portion of the

Aviat Networks website.

Conference Call Details

Live Call

Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-866-465-7577

International Dial-In: 1-786-815-8431

Conference Number: 9844037

Conference Replay*

Domestic Dial-In (Toll Free): (855) 859-2056

International Dial-In: (404) 537-3406

Conference Number: 9844037

*Available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call.

