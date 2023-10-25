Aviatrix Named a Key Technology Provider to Watch in Futuriom's 2023 Multicloud Networking Survey and NaaS Report

Secure Cloud Networking Leader Poised for Rapid Growth as Demand Surges for Multicloud Networking

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the leader in Secure Cloud Networking, today announced it has been named a key technology provider to watch in Futuriom's 2023 Multicloud Networking Survey and NaaS Report. Aviatrix was recognized in the report for its customer traction among the Fortune 500, and as one of the early pioneers in the multicloud networking (MCN) market.

"Aviatrix is trusted by our customers to reduce cloud costs, improve security, and simplify operations."

"We strongly believe that networking will come to be regarded as the linchpin to hybrid cloud strategies – as all distributed applications and data must be connected by secure, intelligent networks," said Scott Raynovich, Founder and Chief Analyst at Futuriom. "Aviatrix has continued to pioneer and push the MCN space forward with its variety of solutions targeting the tough problems – such as Network Address Translation, secure cloud networking, cloud cost management, and cloud infrastructure visibility. It is certainly a key MCN platform provider to watch."

According to Futuriom's survey, 90% of networking, security, and operations teams see MCN technology as critical or very important in delivering a seamless network environment. Network operators don't want a fragmented collection of networks; they would like to use MCN that will enable them to gain better overall security, visibility, and governance of all networking infrastructure. In addition, survey respondents saw a strong potential for return on investment (ROI) on MCN, driving the need for more investment.

The report notes that established startups will have a big edge in the coming years as Futuriom believes the demand curve is starting to hit. It names Aviatrix in its shortlist of the MCN startups it believes will have the most impact over the next few years, citing the entrance of industry veteran Doug Merritt (formerly CEO of Splunk) as the company's new CEO and the recent launch of the Distributed Cloud Firewall, designed to solve the problem of securing networks in the cloud and in traditional enterprise networking environments.

"Enterprise cloud and multicloud deployments are maturing, but along with that maturity comes complexity. Cloud, networking, and security teams are coming up against the limitations of their lift-and-shift approaches and reliance on native controls," said Rod Stuhlmuller, Vice President of Solutions Marketing at Aviatrix. "Aviatrix is trusted by our customers to reduce cloud costs, improve security, and simplify operations. Futuriom's survey further validates what we're hearing from cloud, networking, and security teams. We're determined and excited to continue delivering the innovative solutions that these teams need to be successful in the cloud."

To download the full report visit https://pages.aviatrix.com/futuriom-mcn-survey-naas-report.html. For more information on Aviatrix, visit www.aviatrix.com.

About Aviatrix

Trusted by more than 500 of the world's most innovative companies, Aviatrix empowers businesses to accelerate innovation, improve security, minimize downtime, and gain control of IT costs in the cloud. Aviatrix delivers an enterprise-grade secure cloud network, backbone, and edge for business-critical applications by creating a simplified and consistent networking and security architecture in and across cloud service providers. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's first and only multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix helps businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviatrix-named-a-key-technology-provider-to-watch-in-futurioms-2023-multicloud-networking-survey-and-naas-report-301967081.html

SOURCE Aviatrix