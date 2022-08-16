Aviatrix Named One of the 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Aviatrix, the pioneer of secure cloud networking, is No. 711 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The cloud market is already massive, yet it's only in its infancy," said Steve Mullaney, CEO at Aviatrix. "As cloud adoption continues its exponential growth, there is an incredible opportunity for those who enable the enterprise to take full advantage of it. Aviatrix is quickly becoming the architectural standard for cloud networking, an essential component of any cloud initiative. As our category grows, we will grow, moving up this list and others like it."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix, the pioneer of secure cloud networking, delivers advanced cloud networking, network security, and operational visibility required by enterprises with cloud-native simplicity and automation. More than 600 customers worldwide, including 63 of the Fortune 500, leverage Aviatrix and its proven multi-cloud network reference architecture to design, deploy, and operate a repeatable network and security architecture that is consistent across any public cloud. Combined with the industry's first and only multi-cloud networking certification program ( ACE ), Aviatrix is empowering IT to lead and accelerate the transformation to the cloud. Learn more at Aviatrix.com.

