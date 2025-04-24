Avidicure Launches with $50 Million in Seed Financing to Develop New Multifunctional Antibody Modality to Treat Cancer

AVC-Boosters are designed as dual agonistic antibodies to safely deliver targeted and potent monotherapy with broad application in oncology

Lead product AVC-S-101 is a TROP2-targeting booster being developed for non-small cell lung cancer and multiple other cancer indications

The company will present at upcoming medical meetings, AACR and ASCO

AMSTERDAM, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avidicure, a biotechnology company pioneering an entirely new multifunctional antibody modality with broad applicability in oncology, today announced its launch with a $50 million seed financing round, led by EQT Life Sciences with participation from Kurma Partners, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM, Curie Capital, and V-Bio Ventures.

Avidicure is developing dual agonistic, multifunctional and avidity engineered antibodies, "AVC-Boosters”, that can safely deliver targeted and potent cancer monotherapy. AVC-Boosters unlock strong and orchestrated immunological responses, harnessing the full power of both the innate and adaptive immune system. The AVC-Booster design surpasses the best qualities of first-generation antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, T-cell engagers, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

"AVC-Boosters have the potential to change the treatment landscape for a wide range of cancers as first-in-class multifunctional antibody products that safely mobilize the full power of the immune system,” said Arthur Lahr, Chief Executive Officer of Avidicure. "Our products drive targeted and potent immune responses only in the tumor with reduced toxicity risk. We are eager to build a broad pipeline with our unique platform and progress our lead oncology product, AVC-S-101, into clinical development for solid tumors.”

Avidicure’s fully owned proprietary platform leverages decades of antibody engineering and in silico protein design capabilities, and immunology expertise. Through the AVC-Booster plug-and-play functionality, multiple products can be developed. Avidicure’s lead product, AVC-S-101, is a TROP2-targeting booster that is being developed for non-small cell lung cancer and multiple other indications.

"Avidicure is taking an entirely new approach with broad clinical potential,” said Dr. Joern-Peter Halle, former Chief Strategy Officer and Global Head of Research at Merck KGaA and Chairman of Avidicure’s Scientific Advisory Board. "Avidicure’s multifunctional antibodies provide a novel treatment modality with a unique, differentiated mode of action. These products are well-positioned to make a significant impact in the treatment of cancer patients.”

Avidicure is led by an experienced team with an established track record in drug discovery, development, and commercialization. The founding management team consists of Arthur Lahr (CEO), Dirk De Naeyer (COO), Robert Friesen (CSO), and Govert Schouten (CBO), who previously served as executive management in Crucell, Ablynx and Kiadis, and played key roles in the acquisitions of these successful European biotech companies. The Supervisory Board includes industry veterans Frank Verwiel (Intellia, Aptalis, Bavarian Nordic, Merck & Co.), Martijn Kleijwegt (EQT-LS), Hunter Smith (Rhythm), and Helen Collins (Five Prime, Enliven, Gilead, Amgen).

The company will be presenting preclinical data at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in April, and at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in May.

Avidicure is based in the Netherlands and is supported by a syndicate of top-tier investors led by EQT Life Sciences. For more information, please visit www.avidicure.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

