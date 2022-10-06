|
06.10.2022 15:00:00
Avidity Biosciences Announces Upcoming Presentations at 27th International Hybrid Annual Congress of World Muscle Society
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced the company will be presenting five poster presentations including the MARINA™ study design for myotonic dystrophy type 1 and preclinical and real-world data from the facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) programs. The posters will be presented at the 27th International Hybrid Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS), taking place October 11-15, 2022 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.
POSTER PRESENTATIONS
October 14, 2022: 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Understanding the Patients' Journey Pre- and Post-Diagnosis of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD): a Real-World Retrospective Data Analysis
October 14, 2022: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
- A Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating the Safety and Pharmacokinetics of AOC 1001 in Adults with Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1: MARINA Study Design*
- AOC 1020: An Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugate (AOC) in Development for the Treatment of FSHD
- Durable AOC Mediated Exon 44 Skipping in Non-Human Primate Muscle Tissue and Dystrophin Protein Restoration in DMD Patient Derived Skeletal Muscle Cells
- Prevalence of Healthcare Conditions and Services Used by Patients with Myotonic Dystrophy (DM) Pre- and Post-Diagnosis: A Real-World Data Analysis
*Trials in Progress Poster
Once available, the poster presentations will be available on the publications page of Avidity's website at https://www.aviditybiosciences.com.
About Avidity
Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity's proprietary AOCs are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to target the root cause of diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. Avidity now has three programs in clinical development. The company's lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat people with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). AOC 1001 is currently in Phase 1/2 development with the ongoing MARINA™ trial and MARINA-OLE™ in adults with DM1. The next programs in the company's advancing and expanding pipeline are AOC 1020, designed to treat people living with FSHD currently in Phase 1/2 development with the ongoing FORTITUDE™ trial, and AOC 1044, the lead of three programs for the treatment of DMD. Avidity is also broadening the reach of AOCs beyond muscle tissues through both internal discovery efforts and key partnerships as the company continues to deliver on the RNA revolution. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.comand engage with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Investor Contact:
Kathleen Gallagher
(858) 401-7900 x550
investors@aviditybio.com
Media Contact:
Navjot Rai
(858) 401-7900 x550
media@aviditybio.com
