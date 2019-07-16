Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, and ROMEG Therapeutics, LLC, finalize partnership agreement to license and commercialize Gloperba, a prophylactic treatment of gout in adults

ATLANTA, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, has announced the license and commercialization agreement with ROMEG Therapeutics, LLC, for the exclusive rights to launch Gloperba – an oral solution for adults suffering from gout – in the United States. Gloperba is a new liquid oral dosage form of colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of gout flares in adults.

Gloperba can fill that important void in treatment where patients may have difficulty swallowing pills. It can also provide more adjustable dosing, titration and dose-reduction options in specific populations, especially for gout patients with renal or hepatic impairment with the goal to improve patient convenience and disease management. TAP Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisor to ROMEG.

"Based on Avion's proven proficiency in the commercialization process, demonstrated strategic launch success and extensive sales reach we are eager to make Gloperba available to support the treatment of gout," stated Indu Muni Ph.D., founder, chairman and CEO of ROMEG Therapeutics. "This partnership provides optimal distribution of and access to this new liquid oral dosage form of colchicine to deliver this important therapy to patients and prescribers. Gloperba is the first product that ROMEG has successfully developed and shepherded through FDA approval. In addition, our partnership with Avion will extend to the potential joint development of certain other innovative products that may fill significant unmet needs in the market."

"Avion is extremely pleased to formalize this partnership. ROMEG's aptitude for drug development has resulted in a unique opportunity for this patient segment suffering from gout. With more than 100 million pills dispensed annually for colchicine, there is a significant market to bring a multifaceted liquid formulation to patients with unmet needs. We are excited about extending our footprint in a new therapeutic category where we can apply our functional and strategic expertise toward this successful launch," said Avion CEO Art Deas.

About Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company formed to develop, acquire and market a portfolio of innovative pharmaceutical products in the Women's Health and other therapeutic categories aligned with our mission to improve the quality of patient lives. Avion Pharmaceuticals focuses on identifying opportunities to develop, acquire and enhance the market potential of innovative, commercially available therapeutics and late-stage development drugs to fulfill unmet medical needs. For additional information about Avion Pharmaceuticals please contact the company at 678-325-5188. For more information, visit www.avionrx.com.

About ROMEG Therapeutics, LLC

Romeg Therapeutics, LLC, a greater Boston area specialty pharmaceutical company is patient and physician focused. Our mission is to provide novel, user friendly drug products for every day ailments and address unmet or underserved needs. We are committed to building a strong product pipeline with initial focus on redesigning currently FDA approved drugs. For further information visit www.romegrx.com.

