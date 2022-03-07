|
Avion Solutions Awards $20,000 in Grants to Non-Profit Organizations
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Solutions' employee-led giving fund, Avion Takes Action recently awarded $20,000 in grants to four non-profit organizations in the Greater Huntsville community, including First Stop, Hope Autism Clinic, Huntsville Inner City Learning Center, and Thrive Alabama.
The grants will support the new Enrichment Center at First Stop, which offers educational opportunities, counseling, and life skills training to individuals experiencing homelessness; build a fence for Hope Autism Clinic so children with autism may learn and play safely outdoors; provide hot, nutritious meals to at-risk children enrolled in the Huntsville Inner City Learning Center after-school program; and support laboratory services for under-resourced patients at Thrive Alabama.
"We are humbled and grateful to partner with these non-profit organizations that are making such an important impact in our community," said Chad Donald, President and CEO of Avion Solutions.
Funded entirely by employee contributions, Avion Takes Action supports non-profit organizations in the local communities of Avion's employee owners. The fund accepts grant applications on a rolling basis throughout the year and awards funding each quarter. Details about Avion Takes Action and a link to the grant application may be found at www.avionsolutions.com/community.
About Avion Solutions, Inc.
Avion Solutions, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned innovative engineering and logistics solutions provider for complex military-grade projects. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama with locations across the U.S., Avion Solutions has provided solutions to Department of Defense customers for the past 30 years. Our broad range of technical expertise includes engineering, logistics and technical services, data analysis, and software development. Avion Solutions is a multiple time Best Places to Work®️ award winner.
