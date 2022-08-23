Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.08.2022 17:45:00

AVION SOLUTIONS, INC. Awarded Technical Support in Propulsion Project and Aircraft Systems for the Systems Readiness Directorate Task Order Contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Solutions, Inc. is pleased to announce the award of an Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal Expedited Professional and Engineering Support Services (EXPRESS) task order for Technical Support in Propulsion Project and Aircraft Systems for the Systems Readiness Directorate (SRD) valued at $43,597,140.91.

Avion Solutions is an Industry Leader in aerospace engineering, manufacturing and maintenance engineering, integrated project support, and model-based systems engineering. Learn more at www.avionsolutions.com. (PRNewsfoto/Avion Solutions Inc.)

Avion, as the prime contractor, will continue to support SRD Propulsion Division, providing analysis of aviation propulsion engines and systems, subsystems, component design and operation; review of test plans and reports, witnessing of tests, failure analysis and investigation, system safety and risk management assessment, Deficiency Report (DR) analysis and recommendations, Cost/Budget Analysis, technical support, project engineering and drive systems support. 

Avion is honored to have earned the opportunity to continue supporting the SRD Propulsion Division and their mission to provide engineering support for systems engineering/component improvement programs, engine development programs, standardization activities, and certification and airworthiness qualification efforts for U. S. Army aircraft propulsion systems for the next five years.

About Avion Solutions, Inc.

Avion Solutions, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned innovative engineering and logistics solutions provider for complex military-grade projects. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama with locations across the U.S., Avion Solutions has provided solutions to Department of Defense customers for the past 30 years. Our broad range of technical expertise includes engineering, logistics and technical services, data analysis, and software development. Avion Solutions is a multiple time Best Places to Work® award winner.

Distribution Statement A- Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited; as submitted under ACC-RSA Public Release Authorization 2022-031.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avion-solutions-inc-awarded-technical-support-in-propulsion-project-and-aircraft-systems-for-the-systems-readiness-directorate-task-order-contract-301610939.html

SOURCE Avion Solutions Inc.

