10.10.2023 08:00:31
Avis refuses to refund me for excess car hire insurance I said no to
Hiring a car in Europe is still something of a leap of faith, despite big improvements in recent yearsLast summer I hired a car from Avis in Montenegro. When I picked up the car, I was asked if I wanted the additional excess insurance, and I said no, as I had already bought some from a third party. They then told me they needed to take the car hire deposit in two separate credit card payments because of transaction limits.It was only when I got home that I realised I had signed up for the excess insurance at a cost of hundreds of euros. Only one of the card payments had been the refundable deposit. It appears that other customers who used the same Avis site have been complaining of similar treatment on Google reviews. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
