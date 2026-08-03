Avista Q2 Profit Rises, Confirms FY26 Adj. Utility Earnings View

(RTTNews) - Energy company Avista Corp. (AVA) reported Monday higher profit in its second quarter. Further, the firm confirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted utility earnings guidance.

In the second quarter, net income grew to $35 million, compared to prior year's $14 million. Earnings per share were $0.43, up from $0.17 a year ago.

Adjusted utility earnings were $23 million, up from $24 million last year. Meanwhile, adjusted utility earnings per shares remained at prior year level of $0.29.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Avista continues to expect adjusted utility earnings in a range of $2.52 to $2.72 per share.

The outlook assumes normal weather for the remainder of the year, and a negative 10 cents per share impact from the ERM within the 90 percent customer, 10 percent company sharing band.

Over the long term, the company projects adjusted utility earnings to grow 4 to 6 percent from the midpoint of 2025 earnings guidance.

In pre-market activity, the shares were trading 0.46 percent lower, at $40.24, after closing Friday's regular trading 1.41 percent lower.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.